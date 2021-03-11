Celebrating women in construction this week

MINOT,N.D. – March is women’s history month, and this is also Women in Construction Week.

Sue Stewart got her start in construction more than 30 years ago, driving a ready mix truck for Concrete Mobile in Minot.

“He gave me an opportunity that a lot of women back in 1988 didn’t get to have, and you know what I got paid $10 bucks an hour,” said Stewart.

Today she is the general manager for Souris Valley Ready Mix.

The company has worked on major projects throughout the Magic City, including flood protection efforts.

“The flood wall that was put up down on 16th Street the very first one. We did all the concrete for that,” said Stewart.

Assistant City Engineer Emily Huettl also played a major part in projects that shape the city we see today which include helping to plan Minot’s first roundabout.

“We’re planning construction projects, budgeting for them, doing the design, doing different construction plans. Then sometimes we do get to go out in the field and see those projects brought to life,” said Huettl.

Huettl has been with the city since 2018.

She said each year more and more women enter the construction field.

“I have been seeing more and more women in the construction field in the engineering field and different related industries,” said Huettl.

Huettl said there are a lot of opportunities to take advantage of for women in the industry.

