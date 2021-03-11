Advertisement

Bond set at $1 million for Alamo man

Terry Johnson
Terry Johnson(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALAMO, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge set bond at $1 million for an Alamo man, after being charged for continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Terry Johnson is charged with a AA felony after receiving a report regarding sexual abuse of a minor female on March 4.

Johnson is being held in the Williams County Correctional Center. A preliminary hearing is set for April 7.

