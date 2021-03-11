Bismarck School District offers rapid tests to asymptomatic staff

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck School District is now offering the BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid test to asymptomatic staff.

It is available in the Hughes gym by appointment Monday through Friday.

The district has four trained staff members to administer the tests, and so far, they’ve done 15 of them.

“To have that capability to get people back in the classrooms from quarantine without having to send them to a community test site where they might be exposed to somebody else who’s symptomatic and positive,” said BPS nurse coordinator Kate Gartner.

The test is free, and results are reported to the state health department.

Gartner also says the vaccination process is going well.

She says she doesn’t have the exact numbers, but it appears there’s widespread cooperation.

“The department of health put together a great video answering a lot of the questions about the vaccine you know the how was it developed so fast, is it really safe, that kind of thing and we did put that out to all of our staff also. We’ve been promoting it as much as we can,” said Gartner.

The school district has more than 2,000 employees.

