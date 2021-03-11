Advertisement

Bismarck road construction moves forward

Roads KFYR(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several major road development projects for the city of Bismarck are now in the works. Improvements will address asphalt and street lighting.

Special assessment results were reviewed at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

“In the instances where it’s an existing gravel alley, we actually carve that out and put it in its own unit and ask the landowners collectively,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Schell added that the protest period required for the assessment has now expired and the project is set to move forward.

Districts 541 and 544 are set for improvement and 11 units, or areas, around the city will be improved.

More information can be found at bismarcknd.gov/streets.

