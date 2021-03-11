Bismarck Public Schools hires first-ever full-time Indian education director

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has hired its first-ever full-time Indian education director.

Sashay Schettler is a citizen of the MHA Nation and previously served as a cultural responsive coordinator for the district.

District administrators say they hired an Indian education director to provide better leadership and resources to support the needs of indigenous students and their education.

“I’m just really excited for this opportunity. This is huge. This is historic for our district and for our community, and I look forward to all the collaborative work that I will be doing, and just you know, serving our communities,” said Schettler.

She is expected to begin officially serving in her new director role on March 15.

