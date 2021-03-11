Advertisement

Armstrong votes against gun legislation that passes in House

ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong
ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong(Point of View)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Congressman Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., voted against a bill that passed in the U.S. House, which would expand background checks on all commercial gun sales.

Armstrong released the following statement on his vote against H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, two pieces of gun control legislation:

“I will always defend our Second Amendment rights. These bills are radical gun control efforts that infringe on Americans’ second amendment rights while doing nothing to stop criminals from obtaining firearms. These bills will make it more difficult for law-abiding North Dakotans to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm. I am proud to stand with my fellow North Dakota gun owners and vote against these proposals that are dangerous to our way of life,” said Congressman Armstrong.

H.R. 8 would criminalize the transfer of firearms between two private citizens and punish law-abiding citizens who are trying to offer someone they know protection and assistance.

H.R. 1446, would prolong the process of purchasing a firearm, adding a layer of red-tape and delay for those who need immediate access to a firearm for protection.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-52 "resurrected" after more than a decade in the "Boneyard"
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
Bobby Hintz
Man with previous rape charges accused of second incident
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.3% rate; 106 positive; 2 deaths; 12.1% 2x vaccinated
Daylight Saving Bill fails
Daylight Saving bill fails
Suspicious Items Discovered During Search in Williston
Suspicious items discovered during search in Williston

Latest News

Pandemic's impact on health care system
Experts explain impact of pandemic on the health care system, what we can expect for the future
Businesses and COVID-19
One year later: businesses and coronavirus
Seth Flemmer
Fessenden substitute teacher accused of relationship with student
Finding the Good
Finding the good in the midst of a pandemic