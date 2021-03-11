The cosmetology comeback: how business for hair stylists prevailed through the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced the closure of the personal care industry at the end of March last year, leaving many people scrambling for alternatives. Some people turned to boxed hair dye, at-home manicures, or even having their spouse cut their hair.

However, cosmetologists themselves were facing one of the largest unknowns of all: what seemed like indefinite unemployment at the time.

Hair stylist Melissa Lundin is putting clients on the books, and she’s happy to be doing so.

“Getting back to work was exactly what we wanted to be doing,” Lundin said.

Burgum closed the personal care industry from March 28 until May 1, 2020, leading to a full month without income for independent cosmetologists like Lundin.

“We had zero income. We couldn’t do anything, and we weren’t getting any of this relief that Burgum was talking about,” Lundin said.

At the time of the closure, no one had an idea of how long the industry would be this way, including the governor.

“Instead of having a bad hair day, you might have some bad hair weeks,” Burgum said in a news briefing on March 27, just after his announcement of the closure.

This led to many unknowns.

“It was just sitting there and watching the news updates, just like everybody else, and finding out tonight at 4:00, are we going to be able to open today?” Lundin said.

Throughout April, Burgum remained sturdy in his closure.

“We are not far enough down that track to safely lift business closures at this time. As you saw from the numbers today, the numbers continue to climb,” Burgum said on April 15.

Cosmetologists could have faced up to a $1,000 fine if they operated during the closure. State Cosmetology Board President Maureen Wanner said luckily, they didn’t have to fine anyone.

“We did investigate one case, and we found she was just taking care of her family in her salon. So, we just asked that she not do that,” Wanner said.

Then, on May 1, salons could reopen. Wanner said many stylists returned in a big way.

“I do have personal reports of stylists who had their best year ever,” Wanner said.

Lundin said the closure didn’t hurt her return to business.

“I have not found that any clients are less likely to come in,” Lundin said.

Stylists like Lundin are happy their chair no longer sits empty.

Wanner said to her knowledge, there haven’t been any salons tied to COIVD-19 outbreaks in the state.

