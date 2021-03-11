Advertisement

3/11 Bismarck woman continues to spread hope through music

Colleen Reinhardt
Colleen Reinhardt(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic left many people looking for ways to spread joy and hope.

For Colleen Reinhardt, that’s meant singing the National Anthem live on Facebook a few times every week.

Since November, she’s sung the Star-Spangled Banner more than 30 times and shared them all on her Facebook page. She says the National Anthem has an important message that’s got extra meaning right now.

“It’s important. It is to bring us together as a nation and I think we ought to do that,” said Reinhardt.

Reinhardt sings at least once a week. You can follow along on her Facebook page.

