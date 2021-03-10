Advertisement

Watford police charge man for luring a minor

Jared Alderin
Jared Alderin(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - A man was charged Monday after Watford City police discovered he was communicating with a minor and violating a restraining order served a week earlier. 

According to an affidavit, Jared Alderin was communicating with the minor since December.

Police identified multiple photos on the minor’s phone including one of Alderin fully nude and another where he placed a blunt in the minor’s mouth while sleeping. They later found the same nude photo on his device after a search warrant was issued.

While in jail for prior drug charges, police found out Alderin was contacting the minor through the jail’s texting device.

Bond was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for April 1.

