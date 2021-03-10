Advertisement

Tax credits, virtual learning, patriotism project highlight education bills

American flags
American flags(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are still mulling over a range of bills that could impact education throughout the state.

Tuesday the state Senate held a hearing to learn more about House Bill 1281 which would give a tax credit to parents who have kids in private or home school.

Lawmakers are also considering House Bill 1232 which would allow schools to use virtual learning during inclement weather. They will vote on those soon.

In the coming weeks, the Senate will also vote on House Bill 1143 which would require elementary school students to create a patriotism project.

“The education committee meets Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, so if we don’t act on it by today,  we will work on it next week. I anticipate, but the priority bills are typically the ones that have appropriations attached to them,” said Sen. Erin Oban, R-Bismarck.

To watch hearings on these bills, visit the state legislative branch website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-52 "resurrected" after more than a decade in the "Boneyard"
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Armed Robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged
Anthony Holmes
Man charged with terrorizing at Williston Albertsons
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C

Latest News

First District Health Unit strikes optimistic tone as vaccine rollout continues
The Belcourt Event Center Wrestling facility will be named after Derrick Dixon.
Belcourt Event Center named in honor of longtime teacher, coach
Cali Wilson
Minot High School student helping those a world away
Man charged for threatening to kill officers during DUI arrest
Man charged for threatening to kill officers during DUI arrest