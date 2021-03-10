Tax credits, virtual learning, patriotism project highlight education bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are still mulling over a range of bills that could impact education throughout the state.

Tuesday the state Senate held a hearing to learn more about House Bill 1281 which would give a tax credit to parents who have kids in private or home school.

Lawmakers are also considering House Bill 1232 which would allow schools to use virtual learning during inclement weather. They will vote on those soon.

In the coming weeks, the Senate will also vote on House Bill 1143 which would require elementary school students to create a patriotism project.

“The education committee meets Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, so if we don’t act on it by today, we will work on it next week. I anticipate, but the priority bills are typically the ones that have appropriations attached to them,” said Sen. Erin Oban, R-Bismarck.

To watch hearings on these bills, visit the state legislative branch website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.