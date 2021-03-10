Advertisement

Suspicious Items Discovered During Search in Williston
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Williston Police said they have completed the search warrant and taken one person into custody without incident. Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Williston Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of 28th Street West.

They say they found suspicious items and requested the Minot Bomb Squad for assistance.

The scene remains under investigation, but Williston PD have no reason to believe there is an active danger to the community.

More information will be released when available.

