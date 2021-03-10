Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Keagen Woodbury

By KFYR-TV Sports
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy’s Jason Horner says good teams have players who are willing to do the work that does not show up in the box score.

This week’s Sports Spotlight embraces that role for the Sabers: senior guard Keagen Woodbury.

Jason Horner, Legacy Head Coach, said: “He’s fearless! that’s the first word I think about.”

Horner is thinking about Woodbury. He is third on the team in scoring but the team leader in assists and steals.

Woodbury said: “I enjoy passing. I like when my teammates score and I like when I pass and someone hits a 3. It gets me excited.”

Nick Kupfer, Legacy senior, said, “It’s important because it sets up our offense and it gets our team going and it gives a tempo to the game that helps us and it’s amazing.”

While Keagen certainly helps the offense go, his willingness to try and get the opponents offense to slow down might be even more important.

Horner said: “He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s really good in transition. He’s not afraid to take big shots and he wants to guard the toughest assignments every night.”

Next year, Woodbury will transition into a college football player. Keagen signed at the University of Mary to be a wide receiver.

Woodbury said: “They see me as a playmaker and I see myself as that too. I’m able to catch the ball. I’m able to run so it’s just kind of a good fit.”

Keagen admits there is some pressure involved with catching a football but the reward is always worth it.

Woodbury said, “You get super excited when you know you’re about to catch a pass and it’s a little bit nerve racking because if you drop it you might get made fun of by the coaches or some of your teammates in a fun way but it’s very exciting.”

Woodbury says it’s also exciting to have some friends who already play for the Marauders and he thinks that should help make his adjustment to college a smooth one.

Woodbury said, “It will help me develop into a better person and a better man and to continue to build friendships as I’m up there.”

Keagen and his Sabers teammates play Fargo Davies at 7:30 CT Thursday at the Bismarck Events Center. Legacy is the three seed from the West while the Eagles are the two seed from the East.

