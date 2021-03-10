Return to local control for long term care

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Later this week, long term care facilities across the state will take another step towards living in the “new normal.” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced he will be reducing the state’s roll in long term care COVID protocols. And for many, it’s not a moment too soon.

North Dakota saw a record number of executive orders over the past year. As more people get vaccinated, more of those orders get rolled back.

The governor said getting the vaccine isn’t just about protecting yourself.

“Getting the vaccine, there’s a moral component to it as well because when you get vaccinated then you take yourself out of being part of the chain of transmission, and then then can save somebody’s life that you don’t even know,” Burgum said.

More than 85% of long-term care residents have been fully vaccinated. Nearly half of staff are also fully vaccinated.

For months, health leaders said the vaccine was the key to reopening. With the recent expansions in priority groups, local control is expanding too.

“We need to be able to make decisions that are best. I’ve heard from people in other states that are saying the same thing. So, this definitely is not just a North Dakota thing. This is a nationwide thing,” Chris Larson with Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force said.

Visitation has been open for months for a majority of facilities.

To help keep visitation open, the state is supplying facilities with some of the 2 million rapid tests North Dakota possesses.

Most long-term care facilities qualify for the newly localized guidance.

The next step is for skilled nursing facilities to open for visits, but they are still under federal regulations, and will continue to operate under their current model.

