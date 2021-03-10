Advertisement

Program aims to boost tourism in Minot

Minot Tourism
Minot Tourism(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project has already started working with organizations to plan new or expanding events in order to re-energize tourism in the Magic City.

The ACHA Women’s Div. I Championship hockey tournament coming up this April will take advantage of the program that reimburses organizations for bringing in a certain amount of tourists.

Over the next three years, the program will use $477,000 to bring in similar events, with a goal of generating $10 million in revenue.

“It had been a thought for a while but then because of COVID and how hard the hospitality industry was hit in our community that it just made a lot of since,” said Visit Minot Executive Director Stephanie Schoenrock.

A committee of six including reps from Visit Minot help decide how the $175,000 recruitment fund for events will be spent.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Armed Robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged
Anthony Holmes
Man charged with terrorizing at Williston Albertsons
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C
Catalytic converter thefts
Two charged in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Mandan Parks and Recreation
Mandan Parks and Recreation building approved
House fire Tuesday night in NE Minot
House fire Tuesday night in NE Minot
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
North Dakota rancher, DEQ working to recover dead cattle from Missouri River