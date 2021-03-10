Program aims to boost tourism in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project has already started working with organizations to plan new or expanding events in order to re-energize tourism in the Magic City.

The ACHA Women’s Div. I Championship hockey tournament coming up this April will take advantage of the program that reimburses organizations for bringing in a certain amount of tourists.

Over the next three years, the program will use $477,000 to bring in similar events, with a goal of generating $10 million in revenue.

“It had been a thought for a while but then because of COVID and how hard the hospitality industry was hit in our community that it just made a lot of since,” said Visit Minot Executive Director Stephanie Schoenrock.

A committee of six including reps from Visit Minot help decide how the $175,000 recruitment fund for events will be spent.

