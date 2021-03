BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We can feel it in the air, spring is just around the corner and what better way to start the new season than with a brand-new best friend. We may just have that friend for you this morning.

Mandy Schaaf joins us from Central Dakota Humane Society with Peppy and he’s looking for a brand-new home.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.