Advertisement

Minot Public Schools leadership discusses HB 1232, virtual learning

Distance Learning
Distance Learning(Associated Press)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – House Bill 1232, which addresses virtual learning in North Dakota, will be heard in a senate hearing Wednesday.

The bill would allow students to go to virtual learning in times of inclement weather preventing physical class, but not as a second method of learning throughout the semester.

The bill passed the house with no objections in early February.

School administrators in Minot discussed the issue at the last board meeting, and how to reintegrate students who opted for distance learning this past year.

“We do know that we have a lot of students that are distance learning we are going to work on ways to get those students engaged and get them back in to,” said Minot Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

That bill will go to vote in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C
Lolita Evans
Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing $42,000 from Mandan business
Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Meth Bust
3.5 pounds of meth seized by Southwest Narcotics Task Force
Armed Robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged

Latest News

B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
North Dakota rancher, DEQ working to recover dead cattle from Missouri River
New nonprofit provides hope and opportunities to dream
Roosevelt students in Bismarck practice reading skills with Rocky the therapy dog
COVID testing at Minot State moves from Dome to Conference Center
COVID testing at Minot State moves from Dome to Conference Center