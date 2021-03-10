Minot Public Schools leadership discusses HB 1232, virtual learning

MINOT, N.D. – House Bill 1232, which addresses virtual learning in North Dakota, will be heard in a senate hearing Wednesday.

The bill would allow students to go to virtual learning in times of inclement weather preventing physical class, but not as a second method of learning throughout the semester.

The bill passed the house with no objections in early February.

School administrators in Minot discussed the issue at the last board meeting, and how to reintegrate students who opted for distance learning this past year.

“We do know that we have a lot of students that are distance learning we are going to work on ways to get those students engaged and get them back in to,” said Minot Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

That bill will go to vote in the coming weeks.

