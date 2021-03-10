Advertisement

Minot High School student helping those a world away

Cali Wilson
Cali Wilson(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot high school student is going out of her way to regularly bring school supplies to an underprivileged town in Mexico. The project started when she was in second grade.

This year, Cali Wilson shipped 30 boxes of supplies like pencils, scissors, and personal care items. She tries to go every year, but has missed a couple years for safety concerns.

“I go down and visit, I make sure that I hand it to them myself, because it’s just so good to see the smiles on their face, like they’re so appreciative of it,” said Wilson, a student at Minot Central Campus.

Cali’s mom said that for her birthday every year Cali asks her guests for donations of school supplies rather than presents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-52 "resurrected" after more than a decade in the "Boneyard"
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Armed Robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged
Anthony Holmes
Man charged with terrorizing at Williston Albertsons
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C

Latest News

First District Health Unit strikes optimistic tone as vaccine rollout continues
American flags
Tax credits, virtual learning, patriotism project highlight education bills
The Belcourt Event Center Wrestling facility will be named after Derrick Dixon.
Belcourt Event Center named in honor of longtime teacher, coach
Man charged for threatening to kill officers during DUI arrest
Man charged for threatening to kill officers during DUI arrest