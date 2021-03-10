Minot High School student helping those a world away

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot high school student is going out of her way to regularly bring school supplies to an underprivileged town in Mexico. The project started when she was in second grade.

This year, Cali Wilson shipped 30 boxes of supplies like pencils, scissors, and personal care items. She tries to go every year, but has missed a couple years for safety concerns.

“I go down and visit, I make sure that I hand it to them myself, because it’s just so good to see the smiles on their face, like they’re so appreciative of it,” said Wilson, a student at Minot Central Campus.

Cali’s mom said that for her birthday every year Cali asks her guests for donations of school supplies rather than presents.

