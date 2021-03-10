Mandan Parks and Recreation building approved

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Parks and Recreation is preparing for spring.

Aside from readying the baseball diamonds and trails, the department is also planning for new facilities.

“We’re sitting in a nice situation that allows us to address this project,” said Mandan Parks District Director Cole Higlin in reference to funding.

“It’s a 1940′s building that they have done a very good job at maintaining with what they have been able to operate out of there and so I think it is time we address this,” Higlin added.

The Mandan Park board moved forward plans to construct a new Park Operations Maintenance Building following a feasibility update on Monday.

The new building will not be an expansion of the old building.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.

