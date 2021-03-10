Advertisement

Man with previous rape charges accused of second incident

Bobby Hintz
Bobby Hintz(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old from New Salem previously charged for raping a minor is charged again for inappropriately touching a second victim.

Bobby Hintz pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition in November after police say he had sex with a 14-year-old 10 to 15 times.

In new allegations, another 14-year-old victim told Mandan police that Hintz had performed a sex act on her in January.

According to the affidavit, Hintz would brag to the victim about having rape charges.

When interviewed by police, Hintz and is mother stated they would not talk without a lawyer.

A warrant has been issued for Hintz arrest. A second gross sexual imposition charge is pending.

