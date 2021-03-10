Man charged for threatening to kill officers during DUI arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was charged with two counts of terrorizing or preventing arrest, after police say he threated to kill them during a DUI arrest.

Twenty-two-year-old Cole Higgins was being arrested early Wednesday morning for hitting a light pole with his car in the 200 block of East Broadway Ave.

According to Bismarck police, while transporting Higgins to the police department, he threatened to beat up the officer.

Again, during transport to the jail, Higgins threatened to kill the officer.

The affidavit states Higgins was taken to the hospital after hitting his head against the wall at the jail. Officer say he kicked another officer at the hospital.

Higgins is being held on a $1,000 bond.

