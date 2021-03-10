House fire Tuesday night in NE Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in northeast Minot Tuesday night.

The fire occurred in the 600 block of 10th Street NE, between 6th and 7th Avenue. Minot Police blocked off the stretch of 10th Street while crews attended to the fire.

Officers on scene said the call came in shortly before 8 p.m., and that it appears the fire started in an outside structure such as a shed, and then spread to the home.

The officers indicated no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Your News Leader is working to confirm more details.

