Advertisement

House fire Tuesday night in NE Minot

House fire Tuesday night in NE Minot
House fire Tuesday night in NE Minot(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in northeast Minot Tuesday night.

The fire occurred in the 600 block of 10th Street NE, between 6th and 7th Avenue. Minot Police blocked off the stretch of 10th Street while crews attended to the fire.

Officers on scene said the call came in shortly before 8 p.m., and that it appears the fire started in an outside structure such as a shed, and then spread to the home.

The officers indicated no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Your News Leader is working to confirm more details.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C
Lolita Evans
Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing $42,000 from Mandan business
Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Meth Bust
3.5 pounds of meth seized by Southwest Narcotics Task Force
Armed Robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged

Latest News

B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
North Dakota rancher, DEQ working to recover dead cattle from Missouri River
New nonprofit provides hope and opportunities to dream
Roosevelt students in Bismarck practice reading skills with Rocky the therapy dog