First District Health Unit to update public on COVID-19 response Wednesday
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit will hold a press conference Wednesday to address the progress in the fight against COVID-19.
The press conference is at noon in the Minot City Council chambers.
Doctors from both First District and Trinity Health will speak, and much of the focus is expected to be on the vaccine rollout.
