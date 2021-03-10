COVID testing at Minot State moves from Dome to Conference Center

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University recently moved their COVID-19 testing site from the MSU Dome to the Conference Center due to the North Dakota high school state basketball tournaments.

The Conference Center is located on the third floor of the Student Center. For now, the events will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays. Student health officials said they are still testing about 150 people each time, most of them faculty or students.

“We’ve actually had several events without any cases, and a couple of events where one or two community members were positive, and currently at this time we have one active case and three close contacts,” said Debra Haman, MSU Director of Student Health.

Testing will resume at the dome Tuesday, April 3.

To pre-register for the testing events visit the link on the MSU Free COVID Testing website.

