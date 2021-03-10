Advertisement

College in New Town adding golf programs

New Town’s Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College golf program
New Town’s Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College golf program(KFYR)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – New Town’s Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is in the process of adding men’s and women’s golf programs to its Storm athletic department.

NHSC Athletic Director Kyle DeCoteau said New Town’s central hub between Dickinson, Williston, Minot, and Bismarck can give prospective student-athletes a chance to make their mark on a new program.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be a good thing for the local community and area towns in our driving radius. Students might say ‘Hey, I should maybe go to school over there,’” said DeCoteau.

Parshall’s Journey Celo has already committed to the program. DeCoteau said he’s on the coaching search starting in July before competing in late August.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-52 "resurrected" after more than a decade in the "Boneyard"
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Armed Robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged
Anthony Holmes
Man charged with terrorizing at Williston Albertsons
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C

Latest News

Keagen Woodbury
Sports Spotlight: Keagen Woodbury
Joe Kittell
U-Mary Coach Joe Kittell steps away from coaching
Miss Basketball Finalists
Miss Basketball Finalists
Bishop Ryan's Sydney Upton
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Sydney Upton