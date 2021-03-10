College in New Town adding golf programs

NEW TOWN, N.D. – New Town’s Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is in the process of adding men’s and women’s golf programs to its Storm athletic department.

NHSC Athletic Director Kyle DeCoteau said New Town’s central hub between Dickinson, Williston, Minot, and Bismarck can give prospective student-athletes a chance to make their mark on a new program.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be a good thing for the local community and area towns in our driving radius. Students might say ‘Hey, I should maybe go to school over there,’” said DeCoteau.

Parshall’s Journey Celo has already committed to the program. DeCoteau said he’s on the coaching search starting in July before competing in late August.

