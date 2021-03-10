Codifying virtual learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Few environments were impacted more by the pandemic than schools. For months, schools used virtual learning methods to make up for school time.

Now, lawmakers are trying to make that a permanent alternative.

HB 1232 would give schools the option to use virtual learning plans as a means of making up school time for any reason.

The plans would have to be approved by the Department of Public Instruction.

“School leaders need to be involved in whether or not remote learning is good for that particular student. We want to make sure we don’t have students hiding behind virtual learning; that they can actually thrive there,” said Aimee Copas of North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders.

The bill accommodates for schools affected by weather, if a pipe bursts at the school, or other events that makes attending in-person impossible or unsafe.

