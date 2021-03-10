City of Belfield moving ahead with police disband

BELFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday night, the Belfield City Commission approved the first steps of creating a collaboration of the city’s police department with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a public input meeting last week, the city commission voted to move ahead into negotiations with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The plan is to disband the current one-man city police department and have the sheriff’s office add additional patrols to the city. The proposed contract is three years long and includes the potential sale of the cities vehicles, equipment, and current K-9 Thor.

Belfield Mayor Marriann Mross says the vehicles, K-9 and hours of coverage are the main points of concerns the commission wants to negotiate.

“I think we’ve got things pretty well ironed out. There are just a few different options that we can pick from, and that is what we need to figure out is which way we want to go with that,” said Mross.

The current Belfield police chief, Steve Brynes, will be considered for a deputy position with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office recommended 200 hours per month of law enforcement presences in and around the city of Belfield.

The planned collaboration would also allow for two new deputies to be hired at the sheriff’s office.

Mross says she expects the commission to call an executive meeting to make any contract changes necessary.

She hopes the commission will be able to make a final decision at the April 13 meeting.

