Bill to increase the number of polling places fails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a historic all mail-in primary last summer and historic numbers of absentee ballots in the general election, many lawmakers are looking to reform the voting system and get back to in-person voting.

A bill that would’ve required a polling place in any city with a population of 1,000 people or more quickly failed in the Senate on Wednesday, March 10.

“Due to redistricting coming up in the next couple years or shortly I should say, we won’t need this bill,” said Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks.

Meyer also said members of the Government and Veterans Affairs Committee spoke with the Secretary of State’s office and various county auditors and determined the bill was unnecessary because they’ll be allocating polling places.

