Volunteers, guest speakers, field trips: Minot Public Schools approve reintegration plan updates

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board recently approved a number of changes recommended by the reintegration committee.

Guest speakers and volunteers will be allowed to enter the classrooms again with regular volunteers being asked to take advantage of rapid testing offered at each school.

Field trips will also be reinstated in schools.

The reintegration committee also recommended that students continue wearing masks.

“We need our kids in front of us and masks, we believe, are one of the ways we are doing that right now,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

The committee also okayed students to bring in pre-packaged treats for approved parties.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.