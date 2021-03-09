Advertisement

Volunteer Recruitment

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Have you ever wondered where weather reports come from in remote areas of the state or country?

Normally, they come from people like you and that’s why the call is going out for volunteers to be weather observers.

Brandon Gale is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service is Bismarck and he’s here to tell us what weather observers do and how they are needed in our area.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Rolls
Setting personal goals
Volunteer Recruitment
Corned Beef & Cabbage Rolls
