U-Mary Coach Joe Kittell steps away from coaching

Joe Kittell
Joe Kittell(University of Mary)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After six years as head men’s basketball coach at the University of Mary, Joe Kittell is moving in a new direction.

The school announced Tuesday that Kittell will now be the director of undergraduate admissions.

Kittell started coaching the Marauders in 2015. Prior to that he was the head coach at Lake Region State.

His record with U-Mary was 65-96.

The move is effective immediately.

A search for his replacement is underway.

