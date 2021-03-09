Two charged in catalytic converter thefts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department charged two suspects after two months of investigating the theft of catalytic converters.

Deputies took a report in January after two catalytic converters, and a set of rims were stolen from a property in rural Mercer County.

In February, the Sheriff’s Office deployed a decoy car with identification marks on the converter.

Deputies say the converter was stolen and sold to a Mandan scrap dealer by Jennifer Bannister.

When deputies executed a search warrant of Bannister’s home, several drug paraphernalia items and drugs were located.

During a search of the property, another suspect, Joshua Westphal, admitted to stealing multiple items from Morton County valued at $7,500 along with multiple catalytic converters.

According to the affidavit, Bannister has sold over 50 catalytic converters in two months, but denied knowing they were stolen.

Bannister is charged with accomplice to theft, theft, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Westphal is charged with three counts of theft, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.