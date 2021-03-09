Traffic stop in Minot leads drug bust

MINOT, N.D. – A 41-year-old Minot man ended up in custody Sunday afternoon on drug charges and an outstanding warrant following a routine traffic stop.

Police said officers stopped Joshua Brydon was stopped in the 800 block of 5th Street NE for driving without a license.

Investigators said they learned he had an outstanding warrant for driving under suspension and failing to appear. Police said he was caught in possession of drug paraphernalia, and more than 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Online court records indicate he faces three felony drug charges.

Brydon made his initial appearance on the charges Monday and will be arraigned May 27.

