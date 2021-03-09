Roosevelt students in Bismarck practice reading skills with Rocky the therapy dog

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Therapy dogs are often trained to provide support and comfort to people in homes or hospital settings, but the therapy dog that visits Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck is helping out with something a little different.

Rocky and his handler Preston VanLoon come to Roosevelt Elementary twice a week for a program teachers call “Reading with Rocky .”

Students are able to sit and read to Rocky, which gives them the opportunity to practice their reading skills in a more enjoyable environment.

Reading to Rocky is something Roosevelt Elementary second-grader Addison Frame looks forward to doing every week.

“I like to pet him because he’s really soft,” said Frame.

Roosevelt reading specialist Emily Flach says she’s noticed some students are more comfortable reading to Rocky than they are reading during class.

“This helps them because it’s additional practice for their reading, and the more we practice, the better that we get, and because they’re in a safe place and a place where they feel comfortable, they’re more willing to take risks on words they may not know,” said Flach.

Rocky wasn’t always a therapy dog.

VanLoon says he noticed how well Rocky behaved around people and wanted to develop his pet’s people skills, so he trained him and got him certified as a therapy dog with Love on a Leash.

“He such a blessing to me I thought it was important to share that blessing with others and that why we’re blessed, I believe to be a blessing to others,” said VanLoon.

Rocky has been doing therapy work for about a year-and-a-half.

Rocky also visits with students at Rita Murphy Elementary School in Bismarck and Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Mandan.

