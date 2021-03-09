Advertisement

Roosevelt students in Bismarck practice reading skills with Rocky the therapy dog

Reading with Rocky
Reading with Rocky(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Therapy dogs are often trained to provide support and comfort to people in homes or hospital settings, but the therapy dog that visits Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck is helping out with something a little different.

Rocky and his handler Preston VanLoon come to Roosevelt Elementary twice a week for a program teachers call “Reading with Rocky.”

Students are able to sit and read to Rocky, which gives them the opportunity to practice their reading skills in a more enjoyable environment.

Reading to Rocky is something Roosevelt Elementary second-grader Addison Frame looks forward to doing every week.

“I like to pet him because he’s really soft,” said Frame.

Roosevelt reading specialist Emily Flach says she’s noticed some students are more comfortable reading to Rocky than they are reading during class.

“This helps them because it’s additional practice for their reading, and the more we practice, the better that we get, and because they’re in a safe place and a place where they feel comfortable, they’re more willing to take risks on words they may not know,” said Flach.

Rocky wasn’t always a therapy dog.

VanLoon says he noticed how well Rocky behaved around people and wanted to develop his pet’s people skills, so he trained him and got him certified as a therapy dog with Love on a Leash.

“He such a blessing to me I thought it was important to share that blessing with others and that why we’re blessed, I believe to be a blessing to others,” said VanLoon.

Rocky has been doing therapy work for about a year-and-a-half.

Rocky also visits with students at Rita Murphy Elementary School in Bismarck and Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Mandan.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolita Evans
Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing $42,000 from Mandan business
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C
Meth Bust
3.5 pounds of meth seized by Southwest Narcotics Task Force
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.0% rate; 28 positive; 1 death; 11.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

B-52 "resurrected" after more than a decade in the "Boneyard"
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,
Inside Simons’ decision
Band-O-Rama
A year later, Williston’s Band-O-Rama provides a glimpse of normalcy amid pandemic
Minot Park District
Minot Park District announces major trail project