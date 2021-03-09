Quilt display featured in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center and the Bismarck Mandan Capital Quilters’ Guild are teaming up to preserve history by quilting.

Stitched into every quilt is a story and the quilts by the Capital Quilters have been telling North Dakota’s stories for the past 40 years.

“Our quilt historian always says, ‘put a label on the back of your quilt and tell a little story about it so people a hundred years from now will know who made it and who quilted it,’” Capital Quilters’ Evelyn Buchfink says.

One quilt symbolizes North Dakota temperature ranges over the years. Other quilts represent significant life events.

“They took the quilt blocks and had everyone sign them as a guest book at their wedding and I put it together as a quilt and it is now a wall hanging,” says Kari Bies, owner of Rumpelquiltskin in Wishek.

Unusual materials can add historical significance.

“One of the quilts that’s going to be in the show has feed sacks in it, a time ago the quilter used to make dresses for her daughters out of the feed sacks,” Buchfink adds.

Capital Quilters say sewing ties their community together.

Quilts and their stories will be featured at the North Dakota Heritage Center on Sunday, March 14. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.