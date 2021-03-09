North Dakota rancher, DEQ working to recover dead cattle from Missouri River

OLIVER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Oliver County Sheriff says approximately 25 head of cattle are dead in the Missouri River after they fell through the ice on March 3.

Oliver County Sheriff David Hillard says it is believed the cattle walked on to and fell through the ice.

The Department of Environmental Quality is working with the cattle rancher to recover all the carcasses from the river.

“We have been working with the producer and they are working toward a good solution to get what carcasses they can get removed from the river,” said Karl Rockeman, director of Division of Water Quality.

Oliver County notified the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department on Monday of the cattle floating down the river.

As of Tuesday morning, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department had not received any complaints or reports.

“The bigger concern is the simple question of the aesthetics of having carcasses and the nuisance conditions those can create. I don’t see any impact to the drinking water for anyone who is using the river,“ said Rockeman.

