Advertisement

Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.

The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.

Nissan says silicon contamination can cause the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal to malfunction. If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start.

Owners will be notified in April. Dealers will replace the switch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolita Evans
Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing $42,000 from Mandan business
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C
Meth Bust
3.5 pounds of meth seized by Southwest Narcotics Task Force
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.0% rate; 28 positive; 1 death; 11.6% 2x vaccinated
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”

Latest News

An officer with the Tampa Police Department died in a wrong-way crash on Tuesday morning.
Tampa officer dies in wrong-way crash
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor