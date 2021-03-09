Advertisement

New nonprofit provides hope and opportunities to dream

Poppy’s Promise
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Raising kids isn’t easy.

Raising kids who have a disability brings a whole new set of challenges and questions. Sometimes, parents have a difficult time finding answers.

Now, one local therapy provider is expanding and giving parents of children with disabilities new hope and new opportunities.

Things are busy at Poppy’s Promise. They provide individualized services for children on the autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.

“My son needed me in every aspect of his life,” recalled Kristie Wolff.

Kristie Wolff knows first-hand the value of those services.

“I am a mom of two adult children on the spectrum,” she said.

Her youngest is now a talented artist. He was diagnosed at just 15 months old.

As her boys grew, Wolff searched for answers.

“There were so many times I didn’t even know where to turn,” she remembered.

That’s where Keeping the Promise comes in. It’s a new nonprofit organization designed to support youth, and their families, as they transition to adulthood.

“We want to look at partnering with the community, so these kids have opportunities beyond what maybe some of the traditional things have been. Not everyone wants to work at McDonald’s or do janitorial work. We really need to give them an opportunity to dream,” explained Lorena Poppe, executive director.

For moms like Wolff, the idea that there are answers, and opportunities for her sons is a dream come true.

To learn more about Keeping the Promise, visit their website www.keepingthepromisend.org or on Facebook search Keeping the Promise.

