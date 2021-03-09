Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C

MINOT, N.D. – Minot teenager Kaden Philion came down with COVID-19 last fall.

He recovered, but weeks later, got sick again.

This time, his illness took him all the way to the children’s hospital in Fargo.

Kaden, an 8th grader at Erik Ramstad Middle School, came down with COVID-19 over Halloween.

He recovered pretty quickly, but started feeling sick again over the Thanksgiving holiday.

He suffered from headaches, was sweating, had redness on his hands, and became confused as to what day it was.

Doctors in Minot sent him to Fargo for treatment, where doctors diagnosed him with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C.

He was one of the first cases in North Dakota.

“I really didn’t know how bad it was until afterwards, so I kind of wasn’t too worried the whole time, but I was told afterwards how bad it was, and I feel very lucky,” said Kaden.

Even though Kaden returned home to Minot in early December, he technically hadn’t been officially discharged from the hospital’s care.

That is, until this past week.

Kaden’s mom Terri tells Your News Leader he was cleared on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you a longer story on Kaden and his mom during our special COVID-19 newscast this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.