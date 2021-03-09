Minot Park District announces major trail project

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Park District is partnering with Hess Corporation to provide access to new trails and an outdoor recreation area for everyone.

The project is expected to break ground this spring.

In the first phase of the project, 1.75 miles of natural trails will be created for hiking, biking, sightseeing and educating.

The plan includes concrete trails so people of ages and abilities can enjoy the outdoors.

There will also put up signs along trail ways explaining native plants, birds and animals that are in the area.

The organizations paired together to provide access to outdoor areas that aren’t always accessible to everyone.

“The goal of this project is to provide everyone the opportunity to enjoy conservation through the use of trails on this untouched piece of land just outside the hustle and bustle of the Magic City,” said Minot Parks Director Ron Merritt.

Funding for the close to $1.5 million project is coming from the park district future development fund and budgeting. Hess Corporation will contributing $50,000 for conservation and signage.

