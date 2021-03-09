Advertisement

Minot cosmetologist, longterm care salon bring case to state Supreme Court

Somerset Court
Somerset Court(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments via Zoom Monday in the cases of a cosmetologist in Minot charged with violating the governor’s executive orders, along with the longterm care facility in which she worked.

In the morning session, attorney Lynn Boughey spoke on behalf of his client Kari Riggin, the facility’s cosmetologist, in Riggin v. North Dakota.

Riggin pleaded guilty in October to an infraction of violating an executive order from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, and was ordered to pay a $100 fine, on the condition she reserved the right to appeal the case.

Boughey contended the order was not withing Burgum’s statutory powers. He argued the Governor has the power to appoint a State Health Officer, who should be handling these issues rather than the Governor.

Ethan Lee, representing the state in the case, argued the order fit within the Governor’s executive powers.

The afternoon session dealt with the case of Somerset Court and Kari Riggin v. Burgum and former State Health Officer Dirk Wilkie.

