Man pumps shotgun at Burleigh County deputies

Jacob Leno
Jacob Leno(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Driscoll man was arrested after deputies say he pumped a shotgun in a threatening manner toward deputies Sunday afternoon.

Burleigh County deputies were conducting a welfare check on 29-year-old Jacob Leno when he pulled a shotgun from his car and loaded the shells into the chamber while his finger was on the trigger.

Deputies were able to detain Leno and located methamphetamine, marijuana and THC on him.

Leno is charged with two counts of terrorizing, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

