Man charged with terrorizing at Williston Albertsons

WILLISTON, N.D. - A man was arrested after police say he threatened a couple at the Williston Albertsons last weekend.

Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Holmes was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

In an affidavit, the couple told police Holmes blocked their parking space, made advances to the vehicle, and pulled a knife on them. The couple then proceeded to show a holstered firearm, warning Holmes to drop his weapon.

Police also spoke with witnesses who say they heard Holmes threaten to kill the couple. They also identified the knife, which was thrown near another vehicle.

Holmes was placed under arrest and is at the Williams County Correctional Center. A bond hearing is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday and a preliminary hearing will be on April 7.

