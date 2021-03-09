Advertisement

Man charged with terrorizing at Williston Albertsons

Anthony Holmes
Anthony Holmes(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - A man was arrested after police say he threatened a couple at the Williston Albertsons last weekend.

Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Holmes was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

In an affidavit, the couple told police Holmes blocked their parking space, made advances to the vehicle, and pulled a knife on them. The couple then proceeded to show a holstered firearm, warning Holmes to drop his weapon.

Police also spoke with witnesses who say they heard Holmes threaten to kill the couple. They also identified the knife, which was thrown near another vehicle.

Holmes was placed under arrest and is at the Williams County Correctional Center. A bond hearing is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday and a preliminary hearing will be on April 7.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolita Evans
Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing $42,000 from Mandan business
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C
Meth Bust
3.5 pounds of meth seized by Southwest Narcotics Task Force
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.0% rate; 28 positive; 1 death; 11.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Beulah bartender stages armed robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged
Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Diocese of Bismarck says Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be used if no other option is available
Diocese of Bismarck says Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be used if no other option is available
Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public School Board approved boundaries for new north elementary schools