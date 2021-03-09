Advertisement

Invasive Zebra mussels found in moss balls

Zebra mussels
Zebra mussels(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Invasive Zebra mussels have turned up in moss balls at pet stores in North Dakota.

The small, non-native mussels have been known to quickly overpopulate bodies of water and severely damage ecosystems. The mussels have been found in numerous bodies of water around the state including the Red River and Lake Lamoure.

“Prevention is our best way of containing Zebra mussels,” Ben Holen Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator for North Dakota Game and Fish says.

“Once they’re in a body of water, they are very, very hard, if not impossible at this time, to get rid of,” Holen adds.

Stores have removed the moss balls, but the Game and Fish Department asks those who may have recently bought moss balls to freeze them overnight and dispose of them in the trash.

More information on Zebra mussel prevention can be found on https://www.fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No one injured in Mandan house fire, home a total loss
Minot Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said crews from all four Minot Fire stations responded to the...
Crews battling fire at mobile home park in Minot
Bismarck house fire
Bismarck home damaged by fire Sunday evening
Photo courtesy: ND Tourism
Two North Dakota destinations named “Best of the Midwest”
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,722 tests, 34 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C
Money
Path opens for $1.9 trillion stimulus package, despite Republican disapproval
Volunteers, guest speakers, field trips: Minot Public Schools approve reintegration plan updates
Volunteers, guest speakers, field trips: Minot Public Schools approve reintegration plan updates
Bismarck Fire Department prepares for potential wildfires
Bismarck Fire Department prepares for potential wildfires