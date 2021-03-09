Invasive Zebra mussels found in moss balls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Invasive Zebra mussels have turned up in moss balls at pet stores in North Dakota.

The small, non-native mussels have been known to quickly overpopulate bodies of water and severely damage ecosystems. The mussels have been found in numerous bodies of water around the state including the Red River and Lake Lamoure.

“Prevention is our best way of containing Zebra mussels,” Ben Holen Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator for North Dakota Game and Fish says.

“Once they’re in a body of water, they are very, very hard, if not impossible at this time, to get rid of,” Holen adds.

Stores have removed the moss balls, but the Game and Fish Department asks those who may have recently bought moss balls to freeze them overnight and dispose of them in the trash.

More information on Zebra mussel prevention can be found on https://www.fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.