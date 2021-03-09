Advertisement

Inside Simons’ decision

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, will decide in the next 48 hours whether to go to court to fight for his seat.

In the meantime, his District chairman said he’s already getting calls on naming his replacement.

No names are being released, but individuals have expressed interest in taking Simons spot. However, the district chair is waiting for Simons to decide whether to challenge the expulsion in court before deciding a replacement.

What’s holding up the decision to fight his way back into the legislature will be coming up later tonight.

