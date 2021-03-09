Gov. Burgum gets COVID Vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the 362nd day of the state of emergency, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and First Lady Kathryn Burgum received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the past week, North Dakota expanded the pool of eligible vaccine recipients by looping in Group 1C, which is mostly made up of essential workers.

Burgum said while the expansions are something to celebrate, the state is now trying to persuade skeptics to receive it.

“Now that we’re in a spot where as we achieve more people being vaccinated, and then the supplies of vaccines increase, this when we have to switch, probably very quickly, in one week we’ll be rationing and the next we’ll be marketing to try to overcome some of that vaccine hesitancy,” Burgum said.

Burgum added receiving the vaccine is one of the most cost-effective way of systematically lowering health care costs.

According to the Department of Health, more than 70% of people who haven’t received the vaccine yet plan to get it when it’s available to them.

