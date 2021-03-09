Former oilfield manager pleads guilty to obstructing investigation into death of Williston worker

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Kalispell man pleaded guilty in federal court of obstructing an OSHA proceeding relating to a death of an oilfield worker in Williston in 2014.

Fifty-year-old Stephan Todd Reisinger took a plea agreement where he admitted he lied to OSHA about what was in the tanker trailer that led to the death of 28-year-old Dustin Payne.

On Oct. 3, 2014, Payne welded on an uncleaned tanker trailer that had previously carried produced water, which exploded and killed him.

Payne worked for Nabors Completion and Production Services (NCPS), where Reisinger was the maintenance manager.

A Department of Justice release says Reisinger told OSHA he did not know of the hazards and composition of produced water and stated he thought “just water” was in the tanks.

Federal law makes it illegal to weld on containers that have not been thoroughly cleaned.

C&J Well Services, the corporate successor to NCPS, previously pleaded guilty to charges related to Payne’s death and on Aug. 28, 2019, was sentenced to pay $2.1 million in fines and restitution.

