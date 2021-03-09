Advertisement

Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State environmental officials say dozens of dead cattle have been found floating in the Missouri River in central North Dakota.

Between 30 to 100 head of dead cattle were found in the river Monday, according to North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Jennifer Skjod.

It was not immediately clear who owned the cattle that apparently wandered onto the ice and broke through north of Bismarck-Mandan.

The Oliver County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association didn’t have any additional details.

