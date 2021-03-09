Diocese of Bismarck says Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be used if no other option is available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is creating some tension at the intersection of science and faith.

This is because fetal cell lines were used to produce and manufacture the vaccine.

North Dakota has been allocated doses of all three vaccines but it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that’s causing moral turmoil in for those of the Catholic faith.

Fr. Robert Shea with the Diocese of Bismarck released a statement saying it is possible to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in good conscience if given no other choice, but it should be avoided if there are alternatives available.

“The Catholic Church’s concern about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is that it is morally compromised as a cell line from aborted fetal tissue was used in its development and production. As the U.S. Bishops’ statement on the J&J vaccine indicates, it is possible to receive it in good conscience if given no other choice, but it should be avoided if there are alternatives (like Pfizer or Moderna) available,” said Fr. Shea.

State Immunization Director Molly Howell says since vaccines amounts are limited it is difficult to offer choice for a vaccine.

“We’re currently not offering choice for providers as to which vaccine they can offer, and so it will be difficult and it may mean, I mean ultimately people can choose if they want to receive or not that’s their decision of course and they need to make that decision on their own,” said Howell.

According to a report from NBC News, Johnson & Johnson says there is no fetal tissue in its vaccine.

North Dakota received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine March 5.

The state was allocated 6,300 doses.

