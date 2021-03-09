Bismarck Public School Board approved boundaries for new north elementary schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School Board approved boundaries for the two new north elementary schools.

The schools that will be impacted by the revisions to current boundaries are Centennial, Highland Acres, Grimsrud, Liberty, Murphy, Sunrise, and Will-Moore.

The board also approve an $18 Million bid to the build the new northeast elementary school in Bismarck bigger than is currently needed.

“We just approved the building of two schools for our community, in hopes that these are going to fit our community right in size without doing it to raise mill, that’s huge,” said BPS board member Donnell Preskey Hushka.

Both new schools will be able to hold 535 students in each and will reduce the number of portables in the elementary level from 24 to 11.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.