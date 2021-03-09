Bismarck Fire Department prepares for potential wildfires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to three structure and vehicle fires over the weekend.

Now, firefighters are preparing for the worst this week with continued warm and dry conditions.

After multiple calls for service, the Bismarck Fire Department is preparing for wildfire season as dry conditions hit earlier this year than in the past.

On Friday, crews responded to a house fire in Bismarck, which was said to have been accidental. However on Sunday, a house fire which displaced an entire family was said to have originated from an improper discarded smoking device.

“We’ve been thinking about it for weeks; how to prepare for a fire season that seems to be coming quicker and quicker,” said firefighter Benjamin Miller. Crews that commonly fight structure fires are training for wildfires, as the risks are higher this year. “With there being no snow, the grass is getting dryer and dryer and with the sun coming out now it’s drying things even more,” said Miller.

Firefighters are learning new techniques and training with different tools to help respond to wild fires.

They’re reminding Bismarck residents to clean their property and maintain proper landscaping to minimize the risk of starting or spreading a fire.

All fire crews at the Bismarck Fire Department will go through wildfire training this month.

